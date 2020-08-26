Laura rapidly strengthening and is already a category 3 hurricane

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 8am Wednesday update:
Laura is a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 115 mph. More intensification is expected today. The NHC is forecasting it to reach a Cat 4 today
After landfall this evening and tonight, the storm heads north before turning toward Virginia.
Our Weather could get rough-- most likely Saturday night.
Because it will be moving quickly, there’s some good news. A fast tracking system likely would not cause widespread flooding, as the storm center will race quickly to the east.
The exact track of Laura is still to be determined, but Virginia remains in the “Cone of Concern”.
The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking this closely and keep you updated.
