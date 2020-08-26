Insurance representative gives trailer of school supplies to Louisa Schools

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An insurance representative from Central Park Insurance gave a trailer full of school supplies to Louisa County Public Schools district.
Central Park Insurance representative Joe Boggs brought a trailer full of school supplies, such as pencils, book bags and much more.
“We cannot adequately express our level of gratitude for this donation...We’ve got a long day of sorting supplies ahead of us, and we sure are glad we do!” Louisa Schools posted on Facebook.
