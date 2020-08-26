Insurance representative gives trailer of school supplies to Louisa Schools

Central Park Insurance Joe Boggs brought a trailer full of school supplies such as pencils, book bags and much more. (Source: Louisa County Public Schools Facebook page)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 7:27 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An insurance representative from Central Park Insurance gave a trailer full of school supplies to Louisa County Public Schools district.

Central Park Insurance representative Joe Boggs brought a trailer full of school supplies, such as pencils, book bags and much more.

“We cannot adequately express our level of gratitude for this donation...We’ve got a long day of sorting supplies ahead of us, and we sure are glad we do!” Louisa Schools posted on Facebook.

Posted by Louisa County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

