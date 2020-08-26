House committee rejects legislation limiting the state’s ability to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine

The latter bill failed 13-8 on a party-line vote, with Democratic legislators heavily criticizing sponsors for spreading doubts over the safety of vaccines. “It is irresponsible of us to be hijacking this very important policy conversation to undermine what we know is good science that has saved hundreds of millions of lives over the course of many decades,” said Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who tested positive for coronavirus in late July. “It is clear that immunizations save lives and we need to be doing everything we can to protect people.”