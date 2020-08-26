Former VCU coach Wade made “impermissible payments” to LSU recruits, per NCAA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - LSU head coach Will Wade arranged or offered “impermissible payments” to at least 11 recruits and those associated with them in exchange for enrollment at the school, the NCAA says.
The LSU athletics department is not commenting on the matter.
This marks the second time within a two year span that Wade finds himself in hot water with college sports’ governing body. In March of 2019, he was suspended after an FBI wire-tap recorded him saying that he made a “strong-ass offer” to a recruit during a phone conversation with aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. Wade was suspended and later reinstate by LSU.
Wade was the head coach at VCU from 2015-2017, leading the Rams to a 51-20 record over two seasons, including two NCAA Tournament appearances. The program won its first round NCAA Tournament game over Oregon State in 2016, it’s third such victory since the 2011 Final Four run.
Two sources who were close to the VCU program during Wade’s tenure say they were unaware of any payments being made to players.
This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.
