Forecast: A gorgeous Wednesday, with big heat tomorrow and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The best weather day of the week happens today with lowered humidity First Alert Weather Day SATURDAY/SATURDAY NIGHT for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a drop in humidity during the afternoon. High: 87. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with only slight late day storm chance. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura late Saturday.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Much of the day is dry with partly sunny skies before the remnants of Laura arrive during the evening. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible overnight into early Sunday. Closely watching Laura’s track. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler with a drop in humidity . Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
