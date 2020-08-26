Department of Wildlife Resources cancels some fall hunting events due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources said some fall hunting events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The DWR has not canceled any hunting seasons or fishing opportunities. Officials remind everyone that anyone hunting or fishing in Virginia must have a license.
While seasons are not canceled, some fall events have been.
The DWR released the following list of event cancellations:
Quota & Managed Hunts
- Radford Army Ammunition Plant deer hunts (Series #211) has been canceled.
- Land’s End WMA Hunts for dove (Series #610), deer (Series #222), and spring turkeys (series #415) have been canceled.
Youth Waterfowl Hunts
- The youth waterfowl hunt on Hog Island WMA slated for October 24, 2020 has been canceled.
Field trials
- All field trials on DWR Wildlife Management Areas through December 31, 2020 have been canceled.
CWD Sampling
- Mandatory CWD Sampling in Culpeper, Madison, and Shenandoah Counties on November 14, 2020 has been canceled.
DWR’s Wildlife Management Areas remain open to the public, and active hunting on these areas will begin in early September and continue into 2021. For more information, click here.
