CoStar Group to donate 180K masks to RPS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CoStar Group announced on Wednesday it plans to donate 180,000 masks to Richmond Public Schools as part of the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.
The event is sponsored by the CoStar Group, which partners with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools for the drive.
“As one of the largest employers in Richmond, CoStar takes pride in supporting our community’s students,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “We believe providing these reusable masks for students will positively reinforce how to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment.”
The first 90,000 masks have been donated to be included in the students’ PPE kits, and the second 90,000 masks will feature designs created by RPS students. The second round of masks will be given out later this year.
The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive helps provide students with school supplies for free.
In 2019, more than 14,000 backpacks were stuffed with supplies in five hours.
