Ashley Ridge High School student dies hours after football practice

Before Fidler, Kenny Walker had been the head coach for the Swamp Foxes before stepping down earlier this year. In a statement, Walker said “I have a heavy heart today. Amari was involved so much with his school and football program. He played JV football and helped out on Friday nights setting up equipment/ videoing- you name it he was always there to help. I could always count on him. He was all in for his school and team. When I was having a bad day all I had to do was talk with Amari and the day got better. My thoughts and prayers go out to the President family and Ashley Ridge High School.”