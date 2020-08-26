ACPD: Body found at Chris Greene Lake Park

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews were called out to Chris Greene Lake Park early Wednesday for a report of a body found in the lake.
The park was closed just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Albemarle County Police Department had stated that it and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the lake around 8:11 a.m.
Police say there is no threat to the community, and announced the park was back open at 3:11 p.m.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information from the Albemarle County Police Department.
