ACPD: Body found at Chris Greene Lake Park
Albemarle County police at the entrance to Chris Greene Lake Park (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | August 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 3:19 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews were called out to Chris Greene Lake Park early Wednesday for a report of a body found in the lake.

The park was closed just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Albemarle County Police Department had stated that it and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the lake around 8:11 a.m.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and announced the park was back open at 3:11 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information from the Albemarle County Police Department.

