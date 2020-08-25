25 years after man killed by RPD officer, family wants case reopened

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family says they know all too well the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of law enforcement. Tuesday marked 25 years since a former RPD officer shot and killed 21-year-old Marco Loney.
Loney was in a car with a group of people who got out and ran when police tried to pull them over. Relatives say he was complying with officers’ orders when he was shot in the back.
The officer who shot Loney was never charged. Relatives say a special prosecutor at the time said the shooting was justified, a decision they still have a hard time accepting. Now, 25 years later, they’re asking for the case to be reopened.
“He was a big brother. He was a good father. He was a best friend. He was my first dance coach. He was everything,” Angel Pervall recalled.
Pervall remembers it like yesterday, although she was just 9 years old at the time.
“My brother is with me each and every day. He’s never forgotten,” she added.
Relatives say Loney was in a car with a group. When an officer tried to pull the car over, everyone inside decided to run. Later, the officer found Loney on Grace Street.
“He was surrendering. As he began to turn with his arms up, he was shot in the back, hands up,” Pervall added. That fatal blow forever changed this family’s life. “I’ve lost my parents to the stress of them losing their oldest son.”
Tuesday evening, loved ones gathered at the Lee Monument creating signs in Loney's honor.
“Marco was a loving, intelligent, very, very intelligent kid…It still hurt us to this day,” Ramond Neblett said.
They say a light needs to shine on Loney’s case as momentum continues to spread nationwide of similar situations continuing to play out.
“It’s a real unfortunate situation going on all across the country…Somebody’s not valuing Black lives…It need to be dealt with,” Neblett added.
“It never gets easy hearing this, especially if you’ve dealt with it. The pain just aches all over again…It’s only right that we continue to keep his name and his memory and his legacy alive,” Pervall said.
Relatives say the former officer who took Loney’s life eventually parted ways with RPD, although the reason isn’t known.
NBC12 reached out to RPD about this case but hasn’t heard back.
