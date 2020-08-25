Warm temperatures bring more jellyfish than normal to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - After record-setting temperatures this past July, Virginia Beach saw more jellyfish than usual this year due to warmer water.
According to WAVY, medical professionals at urgent care centers in Virginia and North Carolina said they treated more jellyfish stings this summer than in the past.
While jellyfish stings aren’t usually a serious medical issue, officials say those stung should scrub the area with salt water and wet sand to make sure all the tentacles are out. A credit card could also be used to scrape the skin.
“They’re very small. Typically you can’t see them. So what you’ve got to do is get that area cleaned. Don’t use fresh water. Maybe stay out in the salt water if there’s not more jellyfish around and really try to get that area cleaned and clear of the tentacles. Because the tentacles could still be delivering the toxin and if you leave them on there for a longer period of time you could have more serious result, maybe some longer-lasting pain,” Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service told WAVY.
Gill also told WAVY that if a person experiences shortness of breath or swelling, that they should seek medical attention.
When Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area, Gill tells WAVY the storm swept many of them out to sea.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.