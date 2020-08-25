Warm temperatures bring more jellyfish than normal to Virginia Beach

“They’re very small. Typically you can’t see them. So what you’ve got to do is get that area cleaned. Don’t use fresh water. Maybe stay out in the salt water if there’s not more jellyfish around and really try to get that area cleaned and clear of the tentacles. Because the tentacles could still be delivering the toxin and if you leave them on there for a longer period of time you could have more serious result, maybe some longer-lasting pain,” Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service told WAVY.