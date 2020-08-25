VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Route 33 that killed a Barboursville man.
Investigators say the crash happened near the intersection of Route 20 in Orange County around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, August 23. A 2003 Toyota Tundra crossed the center line and ran off the side of the road, then collided with a utility pole and several trees before it overturned.
The driver, 23-year-old John B. Digney IV, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities say he had not been wearing a seat belt.
