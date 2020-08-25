VSP continues to seek information in I-64 shooting that injured woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police continues to seek information in connection to a shooting that happened along Interstate 64 in Henrico, leaving a woman seriously injured.
At approximately 10:10 p.m. on June 12, a silver Ford Flex and a sedan-type vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet or Dodge, were traveling north on Interstate 95 at the Bryan Park Interchange when the two vehicles began engaging in aggressive driving.
Police say both vehicles continued west on I-64. As both vehicles took the ramp at Exit 185 for Staples Mill Road, the driver of the sedan fired several shots into the back of the Ford Flex.
The sedan then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford Flex and the driver continued firing into the Ford.
The two vehicles made contact at one point before the sedan fled the scene.
The 36-year-old driver of the Ford escaped injury, however, his 34-year-old wife was struck several times. She continues to recover from serious injures.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a white or silver sedan with substantial damage to the driver’s side with possibly silver paint transfer/smudges where it was damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
