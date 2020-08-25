Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 823 statewide | Positivity rate remains at 6.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 115,458 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 823 case increase since Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 2,515 deaths with 9,326 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,623,408 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, stayed at 6.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday; the total number is now 811. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,008 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,537 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,915 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Henrico: 4,428 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 190 deaths
- Richmond: 3,735 cases, 362 hospitalizations, 44 deaths
- Hanover: 757 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 604 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 212 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
