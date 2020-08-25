VDOT to construct new roundabout in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will start constructing a modular roundabout in Chesterfield County.
Construction will begin on Aug. 31 on Otterdale Road at Harpers Mill Parkway.
“The modular roundabout materials will be installed with minimal impact to traffic. The left lane adjacent to the median will be closed on Otterdale Road in each direction, but one travel lane will remain open. There will also be occasions when a flagging operation may be in use at the intersection to allow for installation of some pieces in the center island. Drivers should use caution in the work zone and as they adjust to the new traffic pattern,” a release said.
The main purpose of the project is to improve safety and ease traffic flow by reducing the number of crashes within the intersection.
The project is the last of three roundabouts to be installed this summer in Chesterfield County.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.