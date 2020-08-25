Va. senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special session

Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, right, listens to debate during the Virginia Senate Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) (Source: Steve Helber/POOL)
By Hannah Smith | August 25, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 3:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves posted on Facebook that he got tested on Monday after experiencing “mild cold symptoms.”

After getting a positive result, he immediately started to self-quarantine.

“I look forward to getting back to work and representing the constituents of the 17th District,” Reeves said on Facebook.

Posted by Bryce Reeves on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This comes as the state Senate convened less than a week ago for a special session to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

