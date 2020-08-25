Va. man charged with homicide in death of three-month-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with felony homicide and felony child abuse for the death of his three-month-old son.
Police say the investigation began on August 9, 2020, when the child’s parents drove the infant to Sovah Health-Danville because the child was unresponsive. Medical staff at the hospital notified the police.
The hospital transferred the infant to Duke University Medical Center, where he died August 12.
A police investigation and information from the Medical Examiner’s Office led police to believe Antoine Jefferson was the suspect, though no information about a cause of death has been released.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE here.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.