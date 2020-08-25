UVA infectious disease expert reacts to authorization of COVID-19 plasma treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The efforts to find any solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have led to new FDA guidance: the authorization to use convalescent plasma to treat some hospitalized patients marks a new step in treating the illness.
The plasma would be taken from a recovered COVID-19 patient. The University of Virginia has conducted clinical trials.
Dr. Scott Heysell, a physician who specializes in infectious diseases, says it could be useful.
“There’s potential that this could be a therapeutic intervention that could be applied to more people,” Dr. Heysell said. “And therefore could potentially limit mortality and even morbidity. So the longer someone’s in the hospital if it shortens the course of illness, that has a lot of potential in terms of improving someone’s quality of life.”
The concept of using plasma to treat illnesses, including other coronavirus infections like SARS or MERS, is not new.
But Dr. Heysell also said that “we still don’t know exactly in what patient populations that it may be of most benefit.”
“It’s also remarkable that we’ve been able to use this in so many people and yet we still don’t have a definitive answer in terms of its actual benefit,” he said.
Dr. Heysell made sure to note that the medical field has been “humbled by the different levels of excitement around particular interventions.” This happened most recently with hydroxychloroquine, the drug that was touted as a resource to battle COVID-19. Dr. Heysell said that hydroxychloroquine “not only is not beneficial but is likely to be of harm in certain patient populations.”
He said he would recommend anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 donate their plasma, calling it a very generous act.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.