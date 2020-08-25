Ultimate Backpack program collecting school supplies for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though this school year will be far different from any other, there is still a need for school supplies.
That’s why NBC12 is teaming up with the VCU Alumni Association for Wednesday’s Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive!
To get the ball rolling, NBC12′s Anthony Antoine stopped by Richmond’s Bellevue Elementary School for this week’s “Act of Kindness,” donating the $300 to the alumni association, who turned around and gave it to the elementary school.
“Our students don’t have access to what they would have if they were in the building so we’ve got to get those needs taken care of...Donations are greatly accepted, we are looking for things like dry erase boards and markers for our students to use,” Principal B.Tanaia Hines said.
School supplies are being collected at The Diamond on Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m.
