Police: Three suspects sought in gas station shooting after fight
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 25, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 1:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say suspects are being sought after a gas shooting took place after a fight on Broad Street.

At approximately before 11 p.m. on July 29, officers responded to the Exxon station located at 1701 East Broad Street for a report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered that no one was injured, however, a gun was fired at someone.

According to police, two suspects, a man and a woman, were involved in a fight.

Female suspect. (Source: Richmond Police)

Police say the male suspect, wearing a red cap, shot at the victim.

Male suspects. (Source: Richmond Police)

The suspects then drove away.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804)-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

