Police: Three suspects sought in gas station shooting after fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say suspects are being sought after a gas shooting took place after a fight on Broad Street.
At approximately before 11 p.m. on July 29, officers responded to the Exxon station located at 1701 East Broad Street for a report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, police discovered that no one was injured, however, a gun was fired at someone.
According to police, two suspects, a man and a woman, were involved in a fight.
Police say the male suspect, wearing a red cap, shot at the victim.
The suspects then drove away.
Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804)-646-3930 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
