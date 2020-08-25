Police: Third man arrested for firing shots at RPD officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a third man has been arrested for firing shots at RPD officers.
At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 21, officers were in the area of Mosby Court when they heard random gunfire.
According to police, shots were fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage Streets.
Police say two men identified as Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were arrested and both were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police say a third man, identified as Anthony J. Slayton, has also been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
