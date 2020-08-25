Police: Man, woman found dead in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead at a home in Chesterfield.
At 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 24, police responded to a welfare check of a man and woman who reside on East Alberta Court.
After arriving at the residence, the home was discovered to be secured, according to police.
Inside, officers located the man and woman deceased.
Police say there is no evidence of foul play at this time.
The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.