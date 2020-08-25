Police identify man killed in shooting that also injured four others

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man killed during a shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court on Monday night.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street around 8:35 p.m. for several reports of gunfire.
At the scene, officers found three adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was taken for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim killed was identified as Timothy B. McMorris, who was in his 50s.
Two other people with apparent gunshot wounds were self-transported to the hospital - an adult woman with non-life-threatening injuries and a teenager with life-threatening injuries.
Police said three cars and two homes were also damaged by gunfire.
“Despite the number of shooting victims and persons outside on Bethel Street at the time of the shooting, the police do not have a suspect description,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
