Northam administration flirts with potential statewide solid waste fee for landfills

Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled he intends to revive an old debate about how much out-of-state trash Virginia accepts by including in his administration’s budget proposal an order for the state to develop a plan to require landfill operators to pay a statewide tipping fee for solid waste.
“The governor is proposing a study of this issue,” said Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky in an email. “Virginia accepted more than 4 million tons of out of state trash in 2019, and we feel this is something worth looking into further.”
The modified budget put forward by the administration for the General Assembly’s approval during its ongoing special session is intended to make adjustments for an estimated $2.7 billion budget shortfall over the next two years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Northam administration also wants the secretaries of natural resources and agriculture and forestry to “study and develop a plan to require landfill operators to pay a solid waste disposal fee, or a tipping fee, for each ton of solid waste received at the landfill.”
These fees, the budget item suggests, would be in addition to any tipping fees charged by the city or county where a landfill is located.
Waste disposal has long been a political flashpoint in Virginia. In the 1990s, seven mega-landfills were constructed in Virginia, driven not only by new state and federal regulations that shut down many existing municipal landfills but also by Virginia’s central location and abundance of cheap land, assets that drove the state to become the U.S. second-largest importer of trash, behind Pennsylvania.
The glut of waste from other states led to extensive wrangling among politicians and a short-lived moratorium on trash importation enacted by then-Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore. But efforts to pass federal legislation that would allow states to ban trash imports have repeatedly stalled.
In Virginia, the issue was revived in 2018 when the Cumberland Board of Supervisors approved the commonwealth’s eighth mega-landfill on the county’s border with Powhatan. The controversial decision — pushed through by the board in a mere 35 days — sparked a grassroots campaign to halt the project and the reemergence of state legislation to curb landfill construction. Two bills that would have restricted the development of new landfills, from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, were put off for consideration until 2021.
In the meantime, Virginia has continued to import large quantities of trash, largely from Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey and North Carolina. According to the state’s most recent solid waste report, just over a quarter of Virginia’s solid waste in 2019, totaling 5.78 million tons, came from out-of-state. (The 4 million ton figure quoted by Yarmosky refers to imports of municipal solid waste.) Overall, this represented a 13 percent increase in trash imports compared to 2018.
