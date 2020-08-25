Northam administration flirts with potential statewide solid waste fee for landfills

In Virginia, the issue was revived in 2018 when the Cumberland Board of Supervisors approved the commonwealth’s eighth mega-landfill on the county’s border with Powhatan. The controversial decision — pushed through by the board in a mere 35 days — sparked a grassroots campaign to halt the project and the reemergence of state legislation to curb landfill construction. Two bills that would have restricted the development of new landfills, from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, were put off for consideration until 2021.