News to Know for Aug. 25: Whitcomb Court shooting; VSU cancels in-person classes; Falwell resignation; Over 100 inmates quarantined; Lawmakers advance absentee voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid.
Isolated strong to severe storm possible by evening, the best chance of those storms will be north of Richmond.
Temperatures will be high in the low 90s.
Police are investigating after five people were shot in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court on Monday night.
At the scene, officers found three adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was taken for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two other people with apparent gunshot wounds were self-transported to the hospital - an adult woman with non-life-threatening injuries and a teenager with life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State University said Monday that the school will continue to offer classes fully online and cancel all on-campus housing this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
Earlier this month, VSU opted to start classes online for the first four weeks and then planned to transition to on-campus courses in September. The time was to give all students and employees time to get tested for COVID-19 at home before coming to campus.
VSU administration said it revisited the topic after universities across the country reopened and then had to go online after major COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 inmates at the jail are quarantined due to testing positive for the virus, displaying symptoms or potentially being exposed to the virus.
The sheriff’s office said a total of 103 inmates and six staff members are quarantined.
There are currently no hospitalizations.
Officials said the Virginia Department of Health continues to work with the jail to test for COVID-19.
Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s future at evangelical Liberty University amid a sex scandal was uncertain Monday after the school said he had offered his resignation but then reversed course.
Falwell agreed to “resign immediately as President of Liberty University today but then instructed his attorneys to not tender the letter for immediate resignation,” according to a university news release distributed late Monday night.
The news of Falwell’s possible departure followed the publication of news stories about his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday around 5 p.m. in broad daylight circulated on social media.
The shooting drew condemnation from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who called out 125 members of the National Guard to quell protests.
Protesters chanted, "No justice, no peace" as they confronted a line of law enforcement officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the courthouse entrance.
Police first fired the tear gas about 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect and protesters refused to disperse. But hundreds of people stuck around, lighting fires and screaming at police.
Virginia lawmakers are advancing proposals aimed at making absentee voting easier amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendations include having the state prepay the postage, setting up drop boxes and establishing a process for voters to fix paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots.
As parents prepare for the kids to head back to learning, the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive asking for your help to donate to Richmond students in need.
The event is Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m. You can drop off supplies like backpacks, pencils, notebooks and more.
Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life - Albert Einstein
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.