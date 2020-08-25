‘A fresh start for Liberty': Alumni react to Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s fallout at Liberty University

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many Liberty University Alumni feel Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s resignation from the Christian school will provide a fresh start for current and future students.
The Liberty University Board of Trustees announced Tuesday morning they had accepted Falwell’s resignation as its President and Chancellor and also accepted his resignation from its Board of Directors
“After agreeing yesterday to immediately resign then reversing course, Falwell, through an attorney, sent the resignation letter late last night to members of the Board’s Executive Committee pursuant to the terms of his contract of employment,” a press release stated. “The Executive Committee met this morning and voted to accept all the resignations immediately and recommend ratification to the full Board. Later this morning, the full Board gathered via conference call and unanimously voted to affirm the decision of the Executive Committee. Falwell’s severance compensation was dictated by the terms of his pre-existing employment agreement without any adjustment by the University or its Board.”
The resignation comes amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship between his wife and a young business partner.
While many alumni have chosen to keep their comments to themselves, a few former students said Falwell’s resignation is the best thing for the future of the school.
“I truly don’t have anything against the Falwells, but I do think that Liberty needed a change in leadership,” said Annie Evans, a 2016 alumna of Liberty University.
To this day, Evans said she’s proud of the education she received at the school, but did feel things started to change roughly a year out from the last presidential election.
“When I first started there it was a lot less political,” Evans said. “That was never really something I associated with Liberty. It was more of a spiritual experience which is what I went to Liberty for.”
Falwell Jr. gained national attention pledging his support during President Donald Trump’s first campaign.
However, recently after months of controversial issues including a tweet mocking Virginia’s mask-wearing requirement by invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Governor Ralph Northam last year, to now an alleged affair his wife, Becki, had. Alumni said Falwell isn’t fit to serve the University.
“I think the behavior and the allegations, which I believe they are true, are not something that the leader of the world’s largest Christian university should be participating in,” said James Black, a 2014 alumnus of Liberty University and current grad student.
Black has been a huge supporter for Falwell during his time at Liberty but agrees the focus of the university needs to get back on track.
“God isn’t impressed with buildings and budgets, programs,” he said. “The only thing that impresses God is people.”
During Falwell’s time as president, he oversaw more than $1 billion of ongoing or planned construction.
“The campus was almost entirely transformed with new world-class academic buildings and athletics facilities,” a press release said. “He worked with university leadership to achieve record enrollment in residential and online programs, which now stands at over 100,000 students.”
As the Board of Trustees moves forward in selecting a new president, one alumnus is saying ‘not so fast’.
“The Board of Trustees failed us,” said Pastor Maina Mwaura, a 1997 alumnus of Liberty University.
Pastor Mwaura feels the board enabled Falwell to act the way he did, along with his executive staff.
“I think that had they done their due diligence back when this all surfaced, and they just said to Jerry, ‘hey we love you and we trust you, but we need to bring in a private investigator, a private attorney to take a look at this Miami issue, they could have solved that problem then,” Mwaura said.
Currently, there’s also a group called “Save71” that is calling for an independent group to elect the new president, among other demands.
“We have some long days ahead of us,” Mwaura said. “I do think we will get through this, but I think everybody thinks this will be a quick fix and it’s just not.”
Meanwhile Black is calling on alumni to do their part in making sure Liberty University is seen in a positive light.
“It’s time for us to step up and be a light to the world,” he said. “Not only in an evangelistic sense, but treating others with respect, dignity and serving. Getting into the community and serving and showing that we’re about love and respect… We’ve got to step up and let the world know who we are so the world can see Liberty for what it is.”
“I truly believe this is a fresh start for Liberty,” Evans added. “I truly hope Jerry Falwell Jr. pursues something he’s more passionate about… it just didn’t seem like his passions aligned with the true meaning and mission of Liberty.”
Falwell had already been on a leave of absence since Aug. 7 following a controversial picture that surfaced on social media.
The Board of Trustees set its next meeting in Lynchburg to select a search committee for its new president. The university is expected to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.
