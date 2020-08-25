Forecast: Hot weather with only a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid this week. Watching for potential impacts from the remnants of Laura this weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated strong to severe storm possible by evening, best chance will be north of RVA. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
First Alert: Watching for potential impacts from remnants of Laura Saturday.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.