First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane Laura’s remnants likely bring impacts to Virginia on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a major Category 3 storm in Eastern Texas or Western Louisiana, and then we will watch for potential impacts as the storm’s remnants approach Virginia on Saturday. It is now a First Alert Weather Day focused on late Saturday for Laura’s impacts.
The timing of potential impacts in Virginia has slowed down on the recent forecast model guidance, which means the center of the storm likely arrives in Virginia Saturday evening into Saturday night. At this point, we think most of the daylight hours on Saturday will be dry, and the storm’s impacts arrive after sunset.
Laura will be undergoing a transition to an extra/post-tropical storm, which means it loses its tropical characteristics, but the impacts will be similar to a weak tropical system. There’s even a chance that the transition to a post-tropical storm could mean it gains strength because a trough of low pressure gives it a “kick” as it crosses the Mid-Atlantic.
Notice on the tropical storm wind probability map below that there is a gap between Arkansas and West Virginia, but then in Virginia, we have a 10 to 20% chance of tropical-storm-force winds (greater than 39mph).
We likely see a period heavy rain Saturday night as the center of the storm races across Virginia. Because the storm will move quickly, that cuts down on the flood threat, similar to what happened with Isaias.
We will need to closely watch the threat for severe weather with Laura. The threat for severe weather will be highest if the center goes near or just north of Richmond, which would put Central Virginia in the “right front quadrant”, where tornadoes are more likely to happen in a tropical system.
