Dinwiddie Schools change course, will begin school year virtually

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools will now begin the school year with virtual learning for all students.
The school board approved the change in the reopening plan on Tuesday after reviewing health data related to COVID-19 in the Crater Health District.
The school board originally voted to reopen the schools with a hybrid option that allowed students to attend school two days per week on either an A or B schedule.
School officials said there has been an increase in the number of cases and positivity rate within the last two weeks.
“Based on the information received from the Crater Health District, there is community spread of the virus not related to an outbreak. There is also an increase within the Crater Health District for the number of cases in youth between the ages of 0-19, with two such cases here in Dinwiddie,” the school said in a release.
Officials also said there have been six unrelated positive COVID-19 cases among division employees.
“We are disappointed. We want our students to come to school face to face, but we need to be safe, especially since we are seeing cases within our school district,” Board Chair Barbara Pittman said.
School leaders will continue to monitor data and work with the Virginia Department of Health. If the data improves, a targeted return date for hybrid learners is Oct. 1.
“We understand the challenges that this change in our plan may create for our families. While we all know that the best place for students to learn is in the classroom; however, the safest place at this moment in time is to provide instruction virtually. Our staff will continue to work with the School Board and health officials to return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safer to do so,” Superintendent Dr. Weston said.
