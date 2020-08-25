Convicted felon arrested after incident at Lee statue pleads guilty to federal gun charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man pleaded guilty to a gun charge on Tuesday in connection to an incident near the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
According to a release, Matthew Lee Frezza, 37, is a previously convicted felon who pleaded guilty to a gun charge related to his possession of an assault rifle, handgun, ballistic vest and eight magazines of ammunition after leaving the Lee statue on June 12 during civil unrest.
“Project Guardian is the Department’s signature anti-gun violence program,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “One of the key cornerstones of Guardian is holding those accountable who have forfeited their Second Amendment rights due to their status as a felon, drug user, or domestic abuser—amongst other prohibitors. This defendant, due to his own previous felonious conduct and conviction, was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, and chose to openly flout state and federal law by unlawfully possessing multiple firearms and eight magazines of ammunition.”
Police say Frezza was in one of three pickup trucks on June 12, one of which ran over a protester’s bicycle after a confrontation.
Officers made three traffic stops related to the incident and detained multiple people. The traffic stops also turned up multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized.
Police said Frezza was the passenger in a truck stopped on Three Chopt Road.
According to officials, Frezza had “a Taurus, Model G3, 9mm caliber, semi-automatic pistol” and an assault rifle that was “later determined to be a homemade rifle without a serial number, which contained a loaded, high-capacity magazine.”
Frezza pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 10.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.