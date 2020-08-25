Chesterfield school officials discuss when in-person learning can resume

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school officials are discussing when in-person learning can resume.
During a work session Tuesday, school board members discussed a phased plan that would bring some students back to the classroom about four days a week.
Under the plan, some students would return to school for in-person instruction as early as Sept. 29.
The other start-dates would be staggered through October and early November.
However, the board stressed it needs to keep watching the COVID-19 data and if it improves, they’ll make a decision on Monday, Sept. 14.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.