Chesterfield school officials discuss when in-person learning can resume
Chesterfield County Public Schools (Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 25, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 5:43 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school officials are discussing when in-person learning can resume.

During a work session Tuesday, school board members discussed a phased plan that would bring some students back to the classroom about four days a week.

Under the plan, some students would return to school for in-person instruction as early as Sept. 29.

The other start-dates would be staggered through October and early November.

However, the board stressed it needs to keep watching the COVID-19 data and if it improves, they’ll make a decision on Monday, Sept. 14.

