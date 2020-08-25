Carroll takes over Director of Student Activities role at Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Bruce Carroll led the Prince George football team to an historic campaign in 2019. Now he’ll oversee the entire Royals’ athletic department.
Carroll confirmed to NBC12 on Tuesday night that he’s assumed the Director of Student Activities position at Prince George, taking over the role after eleven years leading the football program.
2019 saw the Royals surge back to relevance on the gridiron. Prince George finished the season 7-4, earning a playoff berth for the first time since 1994 and posting its first winning campaign since 1998. They’re set to have a good number of seniors back on the roster whenever a 2020 season might be played.
