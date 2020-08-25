Capitol Police search for woman accused of leaving threatening messages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for a woman who they say left threatening telephone messages at Capitol Square.
Police obtained a warrant on Tuesday, charging Cheryl L. Easter with one count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, which is a misdemeanor.
Easter, 59, is believed to be living in the Petersburg area, officials said.
“Capitol Police said Easter left five voicemails Monday at the Supreme Court of Virginia in which she threatened to use a gun to kill people at a post office,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Capitol Police at (804) 786-2568 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.
