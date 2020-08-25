‘Acts of Kindness’ award given to Bellevue Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When the school year starts at Bellevue Elementary school, the hallways will be empty.
Lily Cobb, Kambriege Elder and Dustin Scott are some of the best and brightest students, and they’re ready to take on a new virtual challenge.
The three students are between the ages of 8 and 10, so going to school from home has some perks.
“It’s different because it’s virtual, but I’m excited,” Cobb said.
“I’m going to be most excited about learning math and knowing my teacher a little more,” Scott said.
“I love school so much and it’s nice to finally go back,” Elder said.
We can’t help with breakfast, but making sure every student has the tools they need to be successful, is something we all can help out with, and that’s the mission of the “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive”.
Timmy Nguyen is with the VCU Alumni Association, and along with Co-Star, they’re making a big impact by giving away backpacks, books, pencils and other essentials.
“This year, the need is so much greater, because kids don’t get to share supplies with classmates. Last year, we did 14,000 backpacks in five hours,” Nguyen said.
In light of COVID-19, there’s something extra this year.
“We’ll be giving away over 15,000 personal protection equipment kits (PPE), which will include 90,000 masks.”
NBC12 decided to give the $300 dollar prize to Nguyen to help get more supplies for students.
Nguyen knew exactly what to do with it, donating the money to Bellevue Elementary School.
Which is right on time for Bellevue Principal, B. Tanaia Hines.
“Our students don’t have access to what they would have if they were in the building, so we’ve got to get those needs taken care of,” Hines said. Donations are greatly accepted, we are looking for things like dry erase boards and markers for our students to use.”
Bellevue is a Title One school and a lot of these students face hardships, but passionate leaders like Ms. Hines keeps the bar high.
“We’re still expecting them to learn and our expectations are still set high, and we believe they can get the learning done, even if they’re at home. It’s really important they get up on time and get ready for school, get their breakfast and get ready for their day.
School supplies are being collected at The Diamond on Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.