Winner visits St. Jude Dream Home for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home brought his family from Dinwiddie to Short Pump to see their new home in-person for the very first time.
Charles Rainey and his daughter, Allison, stepped inside the luxury townhome with three bedrooms and two baths for the first time Monday.
For the Rainey family, the win was personal as Allison was diagnosed with leukemia at 12 years old.
“I remember Dr. Moore came in and told me that I had leukemia, and the first question I had was ‘am I going to die'...I had a lot of blood transfusions, and I’m just so glad that the children now that are going through (it) have anesthesia and things for neasua...and they don’t have to go what I went through,” she said.
For now, the Rainey family isn’t sure what they are going to do with their new home but say regardless, it is a true gift.
