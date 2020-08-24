What you can do if you are concerned about restaurant employees not wearing masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people have called asking NBC12 Investigators to look into different restaurants where you’ve seen employees not wearing masks or following state guidelines. The Virginia Health Department says they’re no strangers to complaints about improper mask-wearing.
The health department says they respond to every complaint they receive and their first course of action is to teach the restaurant what they should be doing.
If the health department continues to receive complaints, that's when they visit the restaurant.
If those complaints persist after the in-person visit, that’s when the health department could take action, which includes suspending their permit. The VDH suspended Calabash Seafood’s restaurant permit due to COVID-19 guideline violations on July 27.
If you would like to issue a complaint about a restaurant, go here.
