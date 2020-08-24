Watching a low-end threat for strong thunderstorms each day through Wednesday

The weather pattern the next few days is what we call a “northwest flow”, which can sometimes bring line segments of severe storms into Virginia. Damaging wind gusts capable of tree damage are the primary concern in this set-up. These NW flow severe weather risks are notoriously tricky and not always clear-cut. That means we need to stay weather aware and be prepared for changes to the forecast. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates at this link.