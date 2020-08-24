Watching a low-end threat for strong thunderstorms each day through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low-end chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm each afternoon/evening through Wednesday.
The weather pattern the next few days is what we call a “northwest flow”, which can sometimes bring line segments of severe storms into Virginia. Damaging wind gusts capable of tree damage are the primary concern in this set-up. These NW flow severe weather risks are notoriously tricky and not always clear-cut. That means we need to stay weather aware and be prepared for changes to the forecast. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates at this link.
We think the higher risk for severe storms likely stays across Northern Virginia, with a 20% (or less) risk for storms each day in Central Virginia.
There is a low chance for a couple of storms Monday evening, primarily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for storms Monday evening for metro Richmond and points north.
Tuesday has another marginal risk for severe storms across Central Virginia, while there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) across Northern Virginia, which does include the Northern Neck area. There is an even higher risk for severe storms from the D.C. metro northward on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has Central Virginia outlined in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather Team is not completely sold on the higher risk level for Wednesday, because once again it looks like a very low chance for rain/storms. Nevertheless, we will continue to watch this risk for storms and have the First Alert to any changes.
