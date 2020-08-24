Watching a low-end threat for strong thunderstorms each day through Wednesday

Higher risk for strong to severe storms likely stays across Northern Virginia

We're watching a low end threat for a few strong to severe storms the next few days
By Nick Russo | August 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 2:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a low-end chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm each afternoon/evening through Wednesday.

The weather pattern the next few days is what we call a “northwest flow”, which can sometimes bring line segments of severe storms into Virginia. Damaging wind gusts capable of tree damage are the primary concern in this set-up. These NW flow severe weather risks are notoriously tricky and not always clear-cut. That means we need to stay weather aware and be prepared for changes to the forecast. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates at this link.

The next few days will feature a "northwest flow" weather pattern, which can sometimes bring lines of severe storms into Central Virginia. The primary time to watch will be late afternoon into the evening hours.
We think the higher risk for severe storms likely stays across Northern Virginia, with a 20% (or less) risk for storms each day in Central Virginia.

There is a low chance for a couple of storms Monday evening, primarily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for storms Monday evening for metro Richmond and points north.

There is a low-end chance for a couple of strong to severe storms Monday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday has another marginal risk for severe storms across Central Virginia, while there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) across Northern Virginia, which does include the Northern Neck area. There is an even higher risk for severe storms from the D.C. metro northward on Tuesday.

There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms on Tuesday, focused primarily on Northern Virginia.
On Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has Central Virginia outlined in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms.

There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) that includes metro Richmond on Wednesday, but at this point it still looks like a very low risk for storms.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather Team is not completely sold on the higher risk level for Wednesday, because once again it looks like a very low chance for rain/storms. Nevertheless, we will continue to watch this risk for storms and have the First Alert to any changes.

