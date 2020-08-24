VSP issues Senior Alert for missing 81-year-old man

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 81-year-old man out of Fairfax County.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for Jose Rodriguez, who was last seen around 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 walking north on Davis Street in Alexandria.
Police said he is possibly wearing a long sleeve black collard shirt, pleated black pants and black dress shoes.
Officials said Rodriguez suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703)-691-2131.
