VSP issues Senior Alert for missing 81-year-old man
By Hannah Smith | August 24, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:39 PM

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 81-year-old man out of Fairfax County.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for Jose Rodriguez, who was last seen around 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 walking north on Davis Street in Alexandria.

Police said he is possibly wearing a long sleeve black collard shirt, pleated black pants and black dress shoes.

Officials said Rodriguez suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703)-691-2131.

