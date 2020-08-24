Virginia’s student privacy law may undermine census count

Talk about the law of unintended consequences.
In 2018, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation blocking the release of addresses and contact information for students at the state’s public colleges and universities.
Republican Del. Tony Wilt of Harrisonburg carried the bill after the progressive political group NextGen Virginia, using the Freedom of Information Act, obtained the cellphone numbers for students at all state-supported schools and sent them text messages urging them to register to vote.
Turns out that law has prevented some institutions of higher education — including James Madison University in Harrisonburg — from sending the U.S. Census Bureau the names and addresses of students living off campus so that they can be automatically included in the nation’s 2020 census.
Student directory information could be crucial because most students went home for spring break and never returned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without that data, college communities across Virginia “are poised to be severely undercounted” and could potentially lose government funding and political representation, said Carah Ong Whaley, a member of the Virginia Complete Count Commission.
Ong Whaley, the associate director of JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement, raised the issue Thursday afternoon when the commission met online to discuss how to encourage Virginians to fill out the census, which is supposed to be a headcount of where people were living (or in the case of college students, would have been living if not for the coronavirus) on April 1.
Time is running out. The Census Bureau announced recently that it will stop counting people on Sept. 30 — a month earlier than planned.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson, who oversees the commission, an advisory panel appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The stakes are high: The census, conducted every 10 years, is used to determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and how political districts are drawn. The population numbers also determine how much communities receive each year in federal funds for schools, hospitals, roads and other programs.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.