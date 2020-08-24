Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 1,005 | Positivity rate at 6.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 114,635 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 1,005 case increase since Monday.
The state total stands at 2,494 deaths with 9,259 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,615,692 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 6.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number is now 799. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 16,875 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,469 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,888 cases, 255 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Henrico: 4,403 cases, 368 hospitalizations, 189 deaths
- Richmond: 3,662 cases, 359 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Hanover: 745 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
- Petersburg: 588 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 182 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
