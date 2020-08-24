Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day virtually

“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”