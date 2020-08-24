Virginia author writes children’s book about virtual learning

‘Madi Goes to Virtual School', tells the story of Madi, a young girl who is startled to learn that she’ll be staying home on her first day of school. As Madi eats her mile-high stack of pancakes that the first morning, her father assures her that while this school year will be different, different will be okay. Madi has gray days and cheerful days, she participates in virtual activities with her classmates, and she creatively finds ways to pass the time, knowing that it is important to beat “this stinking sickness.” Along the way, she discovers just how much fun virtual learning can be! Noel Mugaviri’s vibrant illustrations intentionally represent the diversity of our country with students of every color represented.