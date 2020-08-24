UVA reports 36 cases of COVID-19 among students ahead of return to grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students and staff are set to return to grounds the first week of September, but not before submitting a mandatory COVID-19 test. Now, those numbers are coming to the forefront.
UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy confirmed Monday, August 24, that out of 13,000 test results, 36 students tested positive for coronavirus. That is about a 0.28% positivity rate.
Coy says all positive cases will be asked to self-isolate at home and will not be automatically cleared to return.
“Per CDC recommendations, students should self-isolate for 10 days after the date of a positive test or for 10 days after the development of symptoms (whichever is longer), resolution of fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, and improvement of symptoms,” states UVA’s protocol.
Coy says the university will only provide the first COVID-19 test for students. It will not supply a second COVID-19 test kit for those students who tested positive. Once the self-isolation is complete and symptoms subside, students will be cleared to return.
The university hired Let’s Get Checked to provide free at-home testing for students. All students were strongly encouraged to use this third-party vendor, but it wasn’t mandatory. Students could choose to get tested another way, though they would then be required to pay for it themselves and submit the results to UVA Student Health.
In addition to testing, all UVA students are also strongly encouraged to self quarantine for two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.