Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive helping Richmond students in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As parents prepare for the kids to head back to learning, the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive asking for your help to donate to Richmond students in need.
“Back to school is really exciting, it’s a little bit different this year,” says Ashland Walmart’s store manager, Tonya Carter.
But with the help of companies like Walmart and Co-Star, students like Brooklyn Minter are getting everything they need.
“Brooklyn will probably need a book bag, markers, scissors,” Carter adds. Thanks to the VCU Alumni Association, Minter got a shopping spree to get everything she needs for school this year.
So be sure every student in the area gets the supplies they need for school, supplies are being collected at The Diamond on Aug. 26 to donate.
“Any little thing will help,” Carter said.
The event is Aug. 26 from 2-7 p.m. You can drop off supplies like backpacks, pencils, notebooks and more.
