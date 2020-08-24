59 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 59 students and 13 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 24.
VCU’s Public Health Advisory notified the VCU and VCU Health community that eight students who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a party.
“Gathering in large groups during a public health crisis is not acceptable and VCU does not encourage or condone these activities. As a reminder, students hosting parties or other personal gatherings on or off-campus with more than 10 people are subject to interim suspension,” the university said in a statement. “All participants are subject to disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct.”
The Virginia Department of Health is working with student health and employee health to identify individuals who were in direct contact with those infected and to reach out to those individuals and arrange for them to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine for two weeks.
There are currently 43 residential students in isolation on-campus and 62 residential students in quarantine on-campus.
The isolation separates those who have tested positive for the virus. Students in quarantine have also been separated after they may have been exposed to the virus.
VCU said residential students were mailed COVID-19 testing kits before moving in. Of those entry tests, 4,401 students tested negative while 15 resulted in being positive for the virus.
New VCU students began moving in on Aug. 14 with new safety measures, including limiting the number of people who helped students move in.
