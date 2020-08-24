SCC: Utility service cut-offs to resume for most customers in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Corporation Commission will resume utility service cut-offs for most customers starting in September.
The general shutoff moratorium will now be Sept. 16 instead of Aug. 31, giving the General Assembly time to pass legislation in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic that could impact utility customers.
However, while the general moratorium will expire in September, “utility customers who entered into extended payment plans as a result of a prior Commission order will continue to be protected from service shutoffs if they remain current or enter into individualized new repayment plans with the utility.”
“In its June 12 order, the SCC directed all utilities to offer extended payment plans of up to 12 months to customers struggling to pay bills due to the economic impacts of COVID. All utilities under the SCC’s jurisdiction have done so and many customers have used the option of entering such plans,” a release said.
No late payment fees will be charged to customers on those extended plans.
“The expiration of our moratorium does not mean that customers are without options for continuing utility service, and we strongly urge utilities to make every effort to accommodate customers who are making good-faith efforts to pay their bills,” the SCC said.
For more information, click here.
