Police: Woman arrested after pulling gun out in restaurant dispute

Police: Woman arrested after pulling gun out in restaurant dispute
Police say the woman who reportedly brandished a gun was arrested and charged with five counts of brandishing. (Source: KAUZ)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 11:11 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been arrested after she pulled out a gun during a fight at outside a restaurant.

On Aug. 22, police responded to the report of a firearm being pulled in the 11400 block of Robious Road.

According to the investigation, during a dispute between two groups of employees of different restaurants, a woman retrieved and brandished a firearm.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police say the woman who reportedly pulled out the gun was arrested and charged with five counts of brandishing.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.