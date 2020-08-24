Police: Woman arrested after pulling gun out in restaurant dispute

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been arrested after she pulled out a gun during a fight at outside a restaurant.
On Aug. 22, police responded to the report of a firearm being pulled in the 11400 block of Robious Road.
According to the investigation, during a dispute between two groups of employees of different restaurants, a woman retrieved and brandished a firearm.
No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Police say the woman who reportedly pulled out the gun was arrested and charged with five counts of brandishing.
