Police release Hull Street Road traffic enforcement results

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department has completed a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road as well as several connecting roads.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, additional officers patrolled the area of Hull Street Road and other roads such as Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road, focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, seat belt enforcement and drunken driving.
Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road and others.
A total of 424 vehicles were stopped during the operation.
Chesterfield police say they issued 344 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.
Additionally, officers made two DUI arrests.
Police have investigated 15 traffic deaths this year, and speed, alcohol and seat belt use continues to be leading causes of these deaths.
As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.