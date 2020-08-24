Police: K-9 tracks down car thief

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K-9, named Titan, tracked down a car thief.
On Aug. 23 at approximately 7:35 a.m., it was reported that a 2015 Ford Focus and a Bank of America debit card were stolen.
Deputy B.U. Demirci and his K-9 partner Titan were patrolling along Warrenton Road and located the stolen Ford Focus at approximately 8:22 a.m. resulting in a traffic stop being conducted.
According to police, as Deputy Demirci gave commands to the suspect, the suspect, identified as Cody Godwin, 27, of Stafford, exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.
Godwin scaled a six-foot wooden fence and attempted to hide beneath a car in the parking lot.
Deputy Demirci gave commands for the suspect to crawl out and lay on his stomach, but the suspect chose to flee up the stairs of the hotel.
K-9 Titan was released and quickly apprehended the suspect on the stairwell.
Police say a suspected controlled substance and controlled paraphernalia was located.
According to the investigation, deputies learned the stolen debit card had been fraudulently used at a local Weis grocery store that morning
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.