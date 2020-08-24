Overdose Task Force to provide Naloxone training, distribution around Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Overdose Task Force will be giving Naloxone training and distribute it throughout the area in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The training and distribution will be provided at various locations in the Richmond and Henrico health districts on Friday, Aug. 28 from 3-6 p.m.
The training and distribution locations include:
NORTHSIDE:
- Simpson’s Market: 3006 Meadowbridge Rd, Richmond, VA 23222
- North Branch Library: 2901 North Ave Richmond, VA 23222
SOUTHSIDE:
- Hillside Court Recreation Center: 1500 Harwood St, Richmond, VA 23224
EAST END:
- Creighton Family Transition Coaches: 1111 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
- Luck’s Field: 1403 N 20th St, Richmond, VA 23223
WESTEND:
- Monroe Park: 620 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220
- Daily Planet: 517 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220
HENRICO:
- McShin/Hatchers Church: 2300 Dumbarton Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
- Nationz Foundation: 4794 Finlay St #1, Henrico, VA 23231
“In 2019, the Richmond area saw the largest number of fatal overdoses to date, with opioids such as fentanyl and heroin driving more than 60% of all fatal overdoses throughout the state,” a release said.
For anyone attending, a mask and social distancing will be required.
